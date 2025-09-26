D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi team up as Global Chess League returns

The stage was set, the tension palpable, and the stakes sky-high as the Global Chess League (GCL) Season 3 Player Draft unfolded in Mumbai.

With six teams vying to build dream squads for the December tournament at the Royal Opera House, the draft delivered all the drama fans could hope for: blockbuster signings, bidding wars, and headline-grabbing combinations.



The PBG Alaskan Knights made an early statement by securing India’s prodigious talents Gukesh Dommaraju and Arjun Erigaisi, forming what many are calling India’s ultimate chess pairing.

Meanwhile, debutant Wesley So became the center of a fierce bidding contest before eventually joining upGrad Mumba Masters, highlighting the league’s growing global appeal.

Building on its momentum from Dubai (2023) and London (2024), Season 3 marks GCL’s debut in India, the birthplace of chess itself.

The Icon Round set the tone, with Alpine SG Pipers snapping up Fabiano Caruana, PBG Alaskan Knights securing Gukesh, and five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand continuing with the Ganges Grandmasters.

"Bringing the Global Chess League to India is a statement on where the sport stands today," said Peeyush Dubey, Chairperson, GCL. "India is not only the birthplace of chess but also its most dynamic growth market, producing champions and inspiring millions. The successful draft sets the stage, and we are ready for a spectacular Season 3 this December."

The draft drama continued as upGrad Mumba Masters swooped in for So, outbidding rivals including American Gambits and PBG Alaskan Knights. CEO Suhail Chandhok said, “We wanted to retain the core of our squad with Harika, Humpy, and MVL. One key objective was securing a top male superstar—and we got Wesley So.”

On the other side, PBG Alaskan Knights’ coach Abhijit Kunte reflected on his team’s strategy: “We had a big task picking six players, and we are happy to get World Champion Gukesh along with a balanced squad. Gukesh and Arjun will delight fans with their performance. Hosting the league in India adds an extra layer of excitement.”

Several teams had fortified their lineups with pre-draft retentions. Alpine SG Pipers retained Hou Yifan and R Praggnanandhaa; American Gambits held onto Hikaru Nakamura and Bibisara Assaubayeva; Triveni Continental Kings kept Alireza Firouzja, Alexandra Kosteniuk, and Wei Yi; and upGrad Mumba Masters retained Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

The Superstar Women round saw Chinese Grandmaster Zhu Jiner land with Triveni Continental Kings amid intense bidding, while Kateryna Lagno bolstered PBG Alaskan Knights’ roster.

Ganges and Alpine focused on adding depth and versatility to their squads.

"Our strategy was to build a highly competitive team with chemistry and killer instinct," said Akash Premsen, CEO of two-time champions Triveni Continental Kings. "Psychology plays a huge role in chess, and we wanted a squad that functions seamlessly together."

The final draft round spotlighted some of the world’s brightest prodigies. Raunak Sadhwani joined Ganges, Volodar Murzin went to American Gambits, Daniel Dardha signed with PBG Alaskan Knights, and Leon Mendonca strengthened Alpine SG Pipers.

"We aimed for consistency and balance," explained Alpine SG Pipers’ coach Pravin Thipsay. "Fabiano, Pragg, and Hou Yifan form an incredible core. We are very happy with our picks." Ganges Grandmasters’ coach Vishnu Prasad added, "We wanted a young team—and we achieved that, excluding Vishy! Every player will be crucial in the team format."

GCL Season 3 will run from December 13 to 24, 2025, featuring six teams in a double round-robin format. Matches will follow a best-of-six board system. A new initiative, GCL Contenders 2025, offers aspiring players worldwide a chance to enter the draft and play alongside Grandmasters.

Season 3 Squads:

American Gambits: Hikaru Nakamura, Richard Rapport, Vladislav Artemiev, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Teodora Injac, Volodar Murzin

Alpine SG Pipers: Fabiano Caruana, Praggnanandhaa R, Anish Giri, Hou Yifan, Nino Batsiashvili, Leon Mendonca

Ganges Grandmasters: Viswanathan Anand, Javokhir Sindarov, Vincent Keymer, Stavroula Tsolakidou, Polina Shuvalova, Raunak Sadhwani

upGrad Mumba Masters: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Wesley So, Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Bardiya Daneshvar

PBG Alaskan Knights: Gukesh D, Arjun Erigaisi, Leinier Dominguez, Sara Khadem, Kateryna Lagno, Daniel Dardha

Triveni Continental Kings: Alireza Firouzja, Wei Yi, Vidit Gujrathi, Alexandra Kosteniuk, Zhu Jiner, Marc’Andria Maurizzi

As anticipation builds, Season 3 promises high-octane chess, star-studded clashes, and a spectacle for fans in India and across the globe.