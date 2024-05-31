Top chess players gear up for FIDE World Junior Chess Championship

The Gujarat State Chess Association(GSCA) on Friday announced the hosting of the prestigious FIDE World Junior Chess Championship at GIFT City in Gandhinagar from 1st to 14th June, 2024. This Chess Championship, one of the most anticipated events in the chess world, will bring together young chess prodigies from around the globe to compete for the coveted title. The Championship will see participation from 46 countries, with around 230 players, including numerous grandmasters, competing for top honours.

The World Junior Chess Championship organised by the Gujarat State Chess Association aims to promote the game of chess and provide a platform for young talents to shine on the international stage. With participants from diverse backgrounds and countries, the tournament will be a melting pot of cultures, ideas, and chess strategies.

The youngest Grand Master ever GM Abhimanyu Mishra representing USA is participating in this event along with GM Pranav Anand heading Indian contingent and female contestant IM Divya Deshmukh.

Mr. Dev Patel, Secretary, All India Chess Federation and President, Gujarat State Chess Association (GSCA), expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the event: “We are honoured to have the opportunity to host the World Youth Chess Championship 2024 in Gujarat. This event not only highlights the incredible talent of young chess players from around the globe but also underscores the growing importance of chess in fostering intellectual growth and strategic thinking. We are committed to providing an exceptional experience for all participants and showcasing the vibrant culture and hospitality of Gujarat.”

GIFT City, known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure and facilities, is an ideal location for this international event. Participants and visitors can expect a well-organized and smoothly conducted tournament, along with opportunities to explore the rich cultural heritage of Gujarat.

The FIDE World Youth Chess Championship-2024 is set to be a landmark event, inspiring young chess enthusiasts and promoting the game of chess worldwide. The Gujarat State Chess Association extends a warm welcome to all participants, officials, and chess enthusiasts to join in celebrating this festival of young chess talent.