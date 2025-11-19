FIDE World Cup 2025: Arjun Erigaisi knocked out in quarters; Candidates dream shattered

India’s challenge at the 2025 FIDE World Cup came to an end on Wednesday after GM Arjun Erigaisi went down against China’s GM Wei Yi in the quarterfinal tiebreak in Goa.

Arjun was the only Indian left in fray at the quarter-final stage and after drawing both the classical games, the tiebreak was always going to be a tricky contest. The 22-year-old from Warangal went for the French defense in the first tiebreak game with black and it looked like the Indian was in trouble in the middle game. But Wei’s error on the 27th move, choosing a rather safe move, allowed Arjun to mount a comeback and ensured that the game ended in a draw after 66 moves.

Arjun, who had lost the quarter-finals tiebreak in the 2023 edition against compatriot R Praggnanandhaa, needed to break Wei’s Petrov defence to find a win in the second game with white. However, the Chinese stuck to his plan and had grabbed a winning advantage by move 28. Knowing that it was a fight for survival, Arjun continued to toil but Wei ultimately ended India’s hopes after 79 moves as he promoted his C pawn to become a queen and forced Arjun to resign. “I am happy and excited that I could beat such a strong structure. In the first game, I had many chances in the middle and end game but I couldn’t find the way. In the second game, he wanted to win and played some risky moves and I realised I had chances to win,” said Wei after the match. The loss in the tiebreaks also all but ended Arjun's hopes of qualifying for the 2026 Candidates and being the challenger to Gukesh Dommaraju's world champion throne. This is the second consecutive world championship cycle that Arjun fell short after coming agonisingly close to Candidates qualification.

In the other tiebreaks, GM Andrey Esipenko defeated GM Sam Shankland in the second stage of the tiebreak to advance to the semi-finals. Esipenko and Shankland had won a game each in the first set of rapid games. But in the second set, Esipenko first defeated Shankland with black and then drove home the advantage to win against with white to set up a semi-final clash against Wei Yi. GM Javokhir Sindarov clinched the final semifinal spot after overcoming Martinez Alcantara Jose Eduardo in the second set of tiebreaks.







