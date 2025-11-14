FIDE World Cup 2025: Arjun Erigaisi, P Harikrishna draw opening games of round 5

India’s remaining contenders at the FIDE World Cup 2025, GM Arjun Erigaisi and GM P Harikrishna, opened their Round 5 campaigns with solid draws on Friday, keeping their knockout hopes alive heading into the return games.

Arjun, playing with white, pressed throughout his encounter against two-time World Cup champion Levon Aronian, but was unable to convert a slight advantage in a double-rook endgame.

The 21-year-old controlled large phases of the middlegame and appeared to have Aronian under pressure when the Armenian-born star spent nearly 30 minutes on his 21st move. Aronian, however, defended accurately and steered the game toward equality, with the players agreeing to a draw after 41 moves.

Harikrishna neutralises Alcantara; two Indians remain in the race for Candidate spots

Harikrishna, facing the in-form GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara, opted for a risk-free approach with the black pieces.

Well-prepared for the Peruvian’s opening choices, the Indian ensured there were no winning chances for his opponent. The game steered quickly into a balanced rook-and-pawn endgame, ending in a draw in 41 moves.

Of the 24 Indian players who began the World Cup, featuring 206 participants from 82 nations, only Arjun and Harikrishna remain in contention for the Viswanathan Anand Trophy and the coveted Candidate Tournament spots awarded to top finishers.

With six of the eight Round 5 matches ending in draws at the time of reporting, the competition remains finely poised. Both Indians will now play the crucial second leg of their matchups on Saturday, where Aronian will have the white pieces against Arjun, while Harikrishna will push for victory with white against Alcantara.

Indian Results (Round 5, Game 1):

GM Arjun Erigaisi drew with GM Levon Aronian — 0.5–0.5

GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara drew with GM P Harikrishna — 0.5–0.5