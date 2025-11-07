FIDE World Cup 2025: Erigaisi, Harikrishna secure wins; Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit draw with black

Grandmasters Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna led India’s strong showing in Round 3 of the FIDE World Cup 2025 in Panaji on Friday, each registering commanding victories with the white pieces.

Meanwhile, world champion Gukesh D, R Praggnanandhaa, and Vidit Gujrathi held their opponents to draws with black to remain well placed for the second leg of the round.

Arjun, the highest-ranked Indian in the field, outplayed Uzbekistan’s Shamsiddin Vokhidov in just 30 moves to extend his unbeaten run in the tournament.

The 21-year-old, who received a first-round bye, has now notched up three consecutive wins. Displaying precise control from the opening, Arjun took his time in a winning position to calculate the cleanest finish, converting confidently to move a step closer to the fourth round.

Earlier in the day, Harikrishna became the first player to post a win in Round 3, defeating Belgium’s Daniel Dardha in 25 moves.

The 39-year-old, employing the Sicilian Classical variation, surprised his opponent with fresh preparation and forced an early resignation. “I had prepared something new,” Harikrishna said after the game. “My opponent didn’t realise the danger in time, and a few tactical tricks worked perfectly.”

Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Vidit steady in draws with black pieces

Among the other Indian contenders, Gukesh held Germany’s Frederik Svane, Praggnanandhaa drew against Armenia’s Robert Hovhannisyan, and Vidit split the point with American GM Sam Shankland.

All three will now play the return games with white pieces and will look to press for wins to advance to Round 4.

The FIDE World Cup 2025 features 206 players from 82 nations competing for the Viswanathan Anand Cup in a knockout format.

Indian Results (Round 3, Game 1):

Frederik Svane (GER) drew with Gukesh D 0.5–0.5

Arjun Erigaisi bt Shamsiddin Vokhidov (UZB) 1–0

Robert Hovhannisyan (ARM) drew with R Praggnanandhaa 0.5–0.5

Sam Shankland (USA) drew with Vidit Gujrathi 0.5–0.5

P Harikrishna bt Daniel Dardha (BEL) 1–0