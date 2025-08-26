Goa set to host FIDE World Cup 2025

Goa will play host to one of the most prestigious events in the global chess calendar - the FIDE World Cup 2025 scheduled from October 30 to November 27.

The announcement was made by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) on Tuesday, confirming India’s popular coastal state as the venue after weeks of speculation.

The World Cup will feature 206 players competing in an eight-round knockout format.

Each match will consist of two classical games, with tie-breaks in rapid and blitz if needed. The top 50 seeds will start directly from Round 2.

At stake is a $2 million prize pool (₹17.5 crore approx.) and, more importantly, three qualification spots for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, which will decide the next challenger for the World Chess Championship.

Why Goa?

FIDE highlighted Goa’s “blend of natural beauty, vibrant culture, and hospitality” as key reasons behind the selection. India’s growing stature as a chess powerhouse further strengthened its case. Initially, New Delhi was considered as a possible host, but Goa was finalized after a review.

The timing could not be more significant as India is at the peak of a chess renaissance. D Gukesh became the World Champion in 2024, both Indian men’s and women’s teams won the Chess Olympiad earlier this year, and teenager Divya Deshmukh claimed the Women’s World Cup in July 2025.

Indian presence

According to tournament officials, at least 21 Indian players have qualified, including reigning World Champion D Gukesh, rising stars R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Aravindh Chithambaram, and veteran Viswanathan Anand, who appears on the list although he now serves as FIDE Deputy President and plays sparingly.

Other notable Indian entrants are Vidit Gujrathi, Nihal Sarin, and Karthikeyan Murali, among others.

FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich said: “India has become one of the strongest chess nations, with outstanding players and passionate fans. After the success of the FIDE Women’s World Cup held in Georgia earlier this year, we are proud to bring the FIDE World Cup to Goa. The representatives of more than 90 countries are expected, making it one of the most followed events in chess history.”

All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Nitin Narang added: “This is a proud moment for Indian chess. The World Cup will inspire millions across the country and showcase India’s growing stature as a global hub for chess. We are deeply thankful to FIDE for granting us this honor.”

Tournament format and details

Dates: October 30 – November 27, 2025

Venue: Goa, India

Players: 206

Format: Two-game knockout matches + tie-breaks if necessary

Prize Fund: $2 million

Candidates spots: Top three finishers qualify for the 2026 Candidates

With its mix of global stars, high stakes, and India’s own champions in action, the Goa edition of the FIDE World Cup is set to be one of the most anticipated chess events in recent history.