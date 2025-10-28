FIDE World Cup 2025: Gukesh leads India’s 24-member contingent - Preview

The FIDE World Cup 2025 is set to take place from October 31 to November 27 in North Goa, marking the first time India will host this prestigious knockout event since Hyderabad 2002. The tournament brings together 206 of the world’s strongest male players, competing not only for glory and a share of the USD 2 million prize fund but also for qualification spots at the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026 — the final step before the World Championship match.

India fields its largest-ever World Cup squad

India will field its largest-ever contingent of 24 players, headlined by world no. 6 GM D Gukesh, who leads the national charge. He is joined by a strong lineup that includes GM R Praggnanandhaa, GM Arjun Erigaisi, GM Vidit Gujrathi, and GM Pentala Harikrishna, all of whom are seeded directly into Round 2 based on their world rankings.

Among the notable debutants are GM Leon Mendonca, IM Harshavardhan GB, and GM Sankalp Gupta, reflecting the depth of India’s new generation. Also in the mix are experienced names like GM S L Narayanan, GM Abhimanyu Puranik, and GM Raunak Sadhwani, each capable of deep runs.

Speaking before the event, Gukesh expressed his enthusiasm for competing at home, “It’s special to play a World Cup in India. The format is tough, but that’s what makes it exciting. Every game feels like a final.”

Meanwhile, Dutch star Anish Giri, who will also feature in Goa, praised India’s growing influence in world chess, saying, “India has become the heartbeat of world chess. Hosting the World Cup here feels like bringing the game home to its most passionate fans.”

Format and details

The FIDE World Cup 2025 will follow the traditional eight-round knockout format, where each match features two classical games. If the scores are tied, players will proceed to rapid and blitz tiebreaks to determine the winner. The tournament will be held from October 31 to November 27, 2025, at a luxury resort in North Goa.

With a total prize fund of USD 2,000,000, the event stands among the most lucrative on the FIDE calendar. The winner will receive USD 120,000, while the top three finishers will qualify for the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026, which serves as the gateway to the next World Championship match.

This demanding format ensures a mix of endurance, strategy, and resilience, as every round brings new challenges against the world’s strongest opponents.

Global stars to watch

The 2025 edition features one of the strongest line-ups ever assembled. World Champion Ding Liren, Ian Nepomniachtchi, Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, and Anish Giri headline the international field. Rising stars such as Nodirbek Abdusattorov, Vincent Keymer, and Hans Niemann add further intrigue to the bracket.

The defending champion Magnus Carlsen, who won in Baku 2023, will not participate, having already secured qualification for the 2026 Candidates through rating. His absence opens the door for a new champion to emerge — possibly one from India’s rapidly ascending cohort.

Broadcast and coverage

All matches of the FIDE World Cup 2025 will be streamed live on FIDE’s official YouTube and Chess.com channels, with expert commentary and daily recaps. The opening ceremony and draw of colors will take place on October 30, followed by the first round the next day.

With India hosting the world’s elite for the first time in over two decades, the FIDE World Cup 2025 in Goa promises to be a landmark moment — blending home advantage, youthful energy, and the global spotlight on the nation that has become the epicenter of chess.