“Preparing for Pragg took me 10 minutes on my phone”: Dubov after beating Praggnanandhaa in tiebreaks

Daniel Dubov delivered a sharp on-air remark after eliminating R Praggnanandhaa from the FIDE World Cup 2025, saying, “Preparing for two classical games against Pragg took me 10 minutes on my phone. I did not even use my laptop.”

Dubov defeated Praggnanandhaa 2.5–1.5 in the tiebreaks, ending the Indian Grandmaster’s campaign in the fifth round.

After a short 12-move draw in the opening rapid game, Praggnanandhaa pushed for a win with the white pieces but was outplayed in an aggressive attacking sequence, losing in 53 moves.

While Pragg bowed out, Arjun Erigaisi and P Harikrishna kept India’s challenge alive by advancing to the pre-quarterfinals.

Arjun and Harikrishna through after strong tiebreak wins

Arjun Erigaisi produced another commanding display, defeating GM Peter Leko in both rapid games to secure a 3–1 aggregate win.

Playing with black first, Arjun punished Leko’s miscalculated pawn sacrifice in 40 moves. In the second rapid game, he kept his composure as the Hungarian searched desperately for complications, sealing victory in 57 moves.

“I am very happy. The tiebreak went well. The classical games were intense, but in the tiebreak I was pretty much in control,” Arjun said. He now faces two-time World Cup champion Levon Aronian in the Round of 16.

P Harikrishna also advanced, holding Nils Grandelius with black in the first rapid game before converting with white in 34 moves to win the match 2.5–1.5. He will next take on GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara, one of the breakout performers of the tournament.

India Results (Round 4, Tiebreak):

Arjun Erigaisi bt Peter Leko (HUN) – 3:1 aggregate

P Harikrishna bt Nils Grandelius (SWE) – 2.5:1.5 aggregate

R Praggnanandhaa lost to Daniil Dubov (FID) – 1.5:2.5 aggregate