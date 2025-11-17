FIDE World Cup 2025: Arjun Erigaisi plays out quick draw in first quarter-final game

Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi (2773) kept India's flag flying high as he held Chinese Grandmaster Wei Yi (2754) to a solid draw in 31 moves in the first classical quarter-final game of the $2 million 2025 FIDE World Cup in Goa on Monday.

Much to his credit, the lad from Warangal drew his game against the dangerous Wei without breaking a sweat.

The second seeded Erigaisi took the opening battle into a Ruy Lopez Closed system, a position that held no demons for the Indian.

Showing excellent preparation, Erigaisi maintained a time advantage throughout. By move 27, the game had simplified into a drawn rook-and-pawn ending, and the players agreed to a draw by threefold repetition after crossing the 30-move threshold.

A notable highlight was Arjun’s exceptional speed of play – he finished the game with more time on his clock than he started with, reflecting both confidence and preparation. The second classical game now becomes a crucial encounter, with Arjun having the advantage of the white pieces.



In the other quarter-final matches, former US Champion GM Sam Shankland (2654) drew with GM Andrey Esipenko (2693) in 38 moves, while GM Sindarov Javokhir (2721) and GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara (2644) split the point after 39 moves.

The only decisive result of the day came from Uzbek Grandmaster Nodirbek Yakubboev (2689), who defeated Germany’s GM Alexander Donchenko (2641).

Quarter-final Game 1 Results:

Wei Yi drew with Arjun Erigaisi 0.5-0.5

Sam Shankland drew with Andrey Esipenko 0.5-0.5

Sindarov Javokhir drew with Martinez Alcantara Jose Eduardo 0.5-0.5

Yakubboev Nodirbek beat Donchenko Alexander 1-0