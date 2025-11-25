FIDE World Cup 2025: Andrey Esipenko secures bronze and Candidates spot

The FIDE World Cup Goa 2025 final between GM Wei Yi and GM Javokhir Sindarov will head to a tiebreak after the players opted for a safe draw in the second game as well, while GM Andrey Esipenko secured a spot at the Candidates after beating Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Yakubboev in the third place play-off on Tuesday.

In the clash for the coveted Viswanathan Anand Cup, Wei and Sindarov were not willing to take any risk. Having drawn the opening game with black, the Chinese played the same line his opponent had opted for in the semi-final against Yakubboev and settled for a quick draw after the mandatory 30 moves.

