FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025: Koneru Humpy to lead 9-member Indian squad - Preview

The high-stakes knockout tournament, FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025, is set to take place from the 5th to the 29th of July in Batumi, Georgia, featuring nine top Indian women chess players.

This is one of the most prestigious events in women’s chess and features 107 of the world’s strongest players from 46 countries, which will serve as a qualifier for the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament 2026.

India eyes Women's candidates 2026 spots

India will be represented by nine players, among the largest contingents in the tournament. Four players GM Koneru Humpy, GM Harika Dronavalli, GM R Vaishali, and IM Divya Deshmukh are seeded directly into Round 2 based on their FIDE ratings.

GM Koneru Humpy enters the tournament as the fourth seed. A stalwart of Indian chess, she recently won the Pune Grand Prix and continues to be a serious medal contender.

GM Harika Dronavalli, known for her steady performances, is a seasoned knockout competitor with multiple Women’s World Championships semi-final finishes to her name.

GM R Vaishali is the third Indian woman ever to earn the Grandmaster title in classical chess. Meanwhile, IM Divya Deshmukh, just 19, has made waves recently by defeating World No. 1 Hou Yifan at the World Team Blitz Championship in London.

The five Indian players starting from Round 1 are: WGM Kiran Manisha Mohanty, WIM Priyanka K, IM Vantika Agrawal, IM Padmini Rout, and WGM Nandhidhaa P V.

They face strong international opponents from countries like China, Hungary, Ecuador, and Turkmenistan. A first-round victory would earn them a chance to face top seeds in the second round, potentially leading to all-Indian matchups.

Format and Details

The World Cup follows a knockout format across seven rounds. Each match consists of two classical games, followed by rapid and blitz tiebreaks if needed.

The top 21 seeds, including Humpy, Harika, and Divya, have received byes into Round 2. The remaining 86 players will compete in Round 1, starting on 6th July.

The top three finishers will qualify for the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament 2026, making this event a critical step toward the World Championship.

Matches will be held at the Grand Bellagio Convention and Casino Hotel, just minutes from the Batumi International Airport.

Global stars to watch

The field in 2025 boasts one of the strongest line-ups ever, featuring 17 of the top 20 female players. Leading the pack are the Chinese top three: GM Lei Tingjie (2557), GM Zhu Jiner (2533), and GM Tan Zhongyi (2527), who hold the highest seeds and are widely regarded as title contenders.

GM Anna Muzychuk (2544) of Ukraine, currently ranked fourth, has shown strong form in 2025, whereas the defending champion, GM Aleksandra Goryachkina (2533), returns to defend her crown from Baku 2023.

Round 1 Pairings for India

As Round 1 kicks off on 6th July, the Indian contingent will look to make an early impression.

IM Vantika Agrawal (IND) Vs WFM Shohradova Lala (TKM)

IM Padmini Rout (IND) Vs Zhang Lanlin (CHN)

WGM Nandhidhaa PV (IND) Vs WIM Ortiz Verdezoto Anahi (ECU)

WGM Kiran Manisha Mohanty (IND) Vs Song Yuxin (CHN)

WIM Priyanka K (IND) Vs Gaal Zsoka (HUN)

The World Cup’s format means that even early matches carry high stakes, and any slip can lead to elimination. The possibility of all-Indian face-offs in the middle rounds adds another layer of intrigue to the Indian campaign.

Broadcast and Coverage

The FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 will be streamed live on FIDE’s official YouTube channel. The Opening Ceremony and Draw of Colors will take place on 5th July, with matches beginning the next day.