FIDE Women's World Cup: Humpy, Harika, Divya, Vaishali move to tiebreaks

Indian women's chess players, Koneru Humpy, Harika D, Divya Deshmukh, and R Vaishali moved to the tiebreaks in their respective Round of 16 matchups at FIDE Women's World Cup in Georgia on Thursday.

Divya, who stunned the second-seeded Zhu Jiner of China in the first classical match, faced a defeat in the second match with black pieces, pushing the match-up into rapid tiebreak games.

Meanwhile, Humpy, Harika, and Vaishali played two consecutive draws in their respective classical matches and will have to depend on the tiebreak matches for a place in the quarterfinals.

This will be the first tiebreaks of the tournament for Humpy and Divya, while Vaishali and Harika will be playing tiebreak matches in the second consecutive round.

Coincidentally, all four Indian matches have gone into the tie break, whereas the other four prequarterfinals have their winners from the two classical matches itself - Lei Tingjie (CHN), Nana Dzagnidze (GEO), Song Yuxin (CHN), and Tan Zhongyi (CHN).

Tie-Break Matchups for Friday

Humpy Koneru vs Alexandra Kosteniuk (SWI)

Divya Deshmukh vs Zhu Jiner (CHN)

Harika Dronavalli vs Kateryna Lagno (FID)

Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Meruert Kamalidenova (KAZ)