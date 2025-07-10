Humpy, Harika, Vaishali, Divya advance to third round of FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025

India enjoyed a strong showing at the FIDE Women’s World Chess Cup 2025, with four players advancing to the third round on Thursday.

Top-ranked Grandmaster Koneru Humpy played a quiet draw with Afruza Khamdamova of Uzbekistan in the second game of their mini-match, securing a 1.5-0.5 victory. Humpy, playing white, was in control throughout and progressed without needing a tiebreak.

Dronavalli Harika, a two-time bronze medallist at the event, defeated compatriot P. V. Nandhidhaa to move into the last 32. Harika neutralised any attacking chances in the second game to complete a 2-0 win.

In other matches, R Vaishali defeated Maili-Jade Ouellet of Canada, and Divya Deshmukh got past Kesaria Mgeladze of Georgia, both winning their respective mini-matches in straight games.

K Priyanka, who caused an upset in the opening round, drew both games against Klaudia Kulon of Poland to force a tiebreak. Vantika Agrawal, after an impressive win over former world champion Anna Ushenina in the first game, lost the second, and their clash too will be decided by tiebreaks on Friday.

Meanwhile, Padmini Rout held Alexandra Kosteniuk to a 1-1 draw, and their match is also headed to a tiebreak.

Round 2 results

Koneru Humpy (India) drew with Afruza Khamdamova (Uzbekistan) – 1.5-0.5

Dronavalli Harika (India) beat P. V. Nandhidhaa (India) – 2-0

R Vaishali (India) beat Maili-Jade Ouellet (Canada) – 2-0

Divya Deshmukh (India) beat Kesaria Mgeladze (Georgia) – 1.5-0.5

Vantika Agrawal (India) drew with Anna Ushenina (Ukraine) – 1-1 (to tiebreak)

K Priyanka (India) drew with Klaudia Kulon (Poland) – 1-1 (to tiebreak)

Padmini Rout (India) drew with Alexandra Kosteniuk (Switzerland) – 1-1 (to tiebreak)