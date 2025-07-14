FIDE Women’s World Cup: Harika and Vaishali progress to pre-quarterfinals

India’s Dronavalli Harika and R Vaishali battled through gruelling tie-breaks to reach the Round of 16 at the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 in Batumi, Georgia, joining compatriots Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh in the pre-quarterfinals. However, Vantika Agrawal's campaign ended in heartbreak after a closely contested match against Kateryna Lagno.

Vaishali displayed remarkable resilience against the USA’s Carissa Yip. With the classical games and the initial rapid tie-breaks ending in draws, Vaishali edged ahead by winning both 10+10 rapid games to seal a 4-2 overall victory. She will next face Meruert Kamalidenova of Kazakhstan, who pulled off a major upset by knocking out defending champion Aleksandra Goryachkina.

Harika mirrored Vaishali's success, overcoming Greek opponent Stavroula Tsolakidou in tie-breaks with an identical 4-2 scoreline. Her next challenge will be Lagno, who progressed at the expense of Vantika.

Vantika had raised hopes with a win in her first classical game against Lagno but couldn't hold on. The Russian Grandmaster bounced back to level the match and eventually edged Vantika in the 10+10 rapid tie-breaker.

Meanwhile, Divya Deshmukh will take on China’s Zhu Jiner in her pre-quarterfinal clash, while Koneru Humpy is set to face Swiss GM Alexandra Kosteniuk.

Key results:

Harika Dronavalli def. Stavroula Tsolakidou (GRE): 1-1, 1-1, 2-0

R Vaishali def. Carissa Yip (USA): 1-1, 1-1, 0.5-1.5

Vantika Agrawal lost to Kateryna Lagno (FID): 1-1, 1-1, 0.5-1.5

Divya Deshmukh def. Teodora Injac (SRB): 0.5-1.5

Koneru Humpy def. Klaudia Kulon (POL): 1.5-0.5

The pre-quarterfinal stage promises intense matchups as India continues its strong showing at one of the premier events on the women's chess calendar.