FIDE Women's Grand Prix: Humpy and Jiner lead with one round to go

Koneru Humpy and Zhu Jiner jointly lead the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix 2024-25 (Pune leg) chess meet with 6 points each after the 8th and penultimate round here on Tuesday.

Humpy survived a scare to hold Alina Kashlinskaya to a draw, while Jiner defeated India’s Divya Deshmukh in a tactical battle.

Despite the loss, Divya remains in third place with 5 points.

🚨#News | Koneru Humpy leads after penultimate round at FIDE Women’s Grand Prix 2024-25 in Pune.



👉Humpy shares the lead with Zhu Jiner.



👉Divya Deskmukh holds third place with 5 points.#chess #fide pic.twitter.com/BfpmeetQeN — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 22, 2025

Polina Shuvalova is fourth with 4.5 points.

Meanwhile, Harika Dronavalli and Melia Salome played out an laborious draw. Theirs was the first game in the tournament to surpass a hundred moves.

Also, Vaishali Rameshbabu drew her game agains Nurgyul Salimova.

Final round action

In the final round on Wednesday, Humpy will take on Salimova while Deshmukh will play Kashlinskaya. Jiner, who leads the table with Humpy, will play Shuvalova.

Round 8 results

IM Melia Salome (2.5) drew GM Harika Dronavalli (4)

IM Munguntuul Bhatkhuyag (2.5) drew IM Shuvalova Polina (4.5)

GM Zhu Jiner (6) beat IM Divya Deshmukh (5)

IM K Alina (2.5) drew GM Koneru Humpy (6)

IM S Nurgyul (3.5) drew GM Vaishali Rameshbabu (3.5)

(Via PTI)