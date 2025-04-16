FIDE Women's Grand Prix: Humpy ends Divya’s run

GM Koneru Humpy and GM Harika Dronavalli got off the mark by registering their first wins of the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Pune on Wednesday.

The third day’s action saw three of the five games end with a decisive result.

Humpy halted the winning momentum of IM Divya Deshmukh while Harika beat IM Salimova Nurgyul to register significant wins.

The Top two finishers in the WGP series will advance to the FIDE Women Candidates Tournament 2026. Russia’s Aleksandra Goryachkina has almost sealed her place on top with 308 points.

Humpy, the recently-crowned World Rapid Champion, along with five others are in contention for the second spot. She drew games in her last two outings and is placed sixth in the points table with 161 points.

Meanwhile, Vaishali, who is yet to open her winning account, drew with IM Polina Shuvalova.

China’s Zhu Jiner, who played a draw with Melia Salome, has two wins from three outings as Mongolia’s Batkhuyag Munguntuul beat IM Alina Kashlinskaya.

On the points table, India's Harika is on 12th spot, Divya is placed 14th and Vaishali is 18th on the points table.

On Thursday, Divya takes on Melia Salome as Humpy locks horns with Polina Shuvalova.

Harika, meanwhile, will be up against Vaishali in an all Indian battle. Also, Munguntuul Batkhuyag faces Salimova Nurgyul and Zhu Jiner plays Kashlinskaya Alina.

Day 3 results

GM Koneru Humpy beat IM Divya Deshmukh

GM Dronavalli Harika beat IM Salimova Nurgyul

GM Vaishali Rameshbabu drew with IM Polina Shuvalova

GM Zhu Jiner drew with Melia Salome

Munguntuul Batkhuyag beat IM Alina Kashlinskaya.