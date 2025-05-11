FIDE Women's Grand Prix Grosslobming: R Vaishali faces her first defeat

The unbeaten run of GM Vaishali Rameshbabu ended in the fifth round of the final leg of the 2024-25 FIDE Women's Grand Prix Circuit in Grosslobming, Austria, on Saturday.

Playing with the black pieces, Vaishali fell short to the in-form Zhu Jiner of China in a Sicilian Defense after a marathon match of 59 moves. This was Zhu's third straight win at the event.

After this loss, Vaishali has dropped to tied second position with 3/4 points alongside Nana Dzagnidze of Georgia and Zhu Jiner, who now stands as the leader of the overall 2024-25 Grand Prix circuit.

Vaishali's loss meant that Anna Muzychuk extended her lead to a full point after the fifth round, increasing her chances of qualifying for the Candidates 2026 via the 2024-25 Grand Prix Circuit.

Round 5 in a Nutshell

🇨🇳 Zhu Jiner bounced back with a sharp win over 🇮🇳 Vaishali Rameshbabu, while 🇧🇬 Nurgyul Salimova and 🇬🇪 Lela Javakhishvili scored impressive victories against 🇨🇭 Alexandra Kosteniuk and 🇦🇹 Olga Badelka, respectively.



With these results, 🇺🇦 Anna Muzychuk… pic.twitter.com/6P3eKM477z — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) May 10, 2025

Vaishali has some time to recover from this loss, as the competition will now take its first rest day. She will return for her next match against home favorite Olga Badelka in the sixth round on Monday.

Round-5 Results