FIDE Women's Grand Prix Grosslobming: R Vaishali bounces back after a loss

Grandmaster Vaishali Rameshbabu made a strong comeback against home favorite Olga Badelka in the fifth round of the final leg of the 2024-25 FIDE Women’s Grand Prix in Grosslobming, Austria, on Sunday.

Four of the five matches ended with a decisive result.

Playing with the white, Vaishali got the upper hand on her opponent from move 16 and dominated despite a fightback from Badelka. The home favourite resigned on move 39.

With five wins and a loss, Vaishali is now placed behind leader Anna Muzychuk of Ukraine with 4.5 points and China’s Zhu Jiner with 4 points.

Anna played a draw with Nana Dzagnidze while Zhu Jiner secured her fourth victory, defeating Mariya Muzychuk.

The top two players will get a chance to win the overall 2024/2025 WGP season and get a spot in the 2026 Women’s Candidates.

Former World Champion Tan Zhongyi downed Nurgyul Salimova in the longest game of the round, lasting five hours and 89 moves.

After a day's rest, action will resume on Tuesday. The day will feature a friendly blitz tournament with local Austrian girls, followed by a Michelin-star dinner for the players and guests.

In the seventh round, Vaishali Rameshbabu will be up against Alexandra Kosteniuk, Zhu Jiner will take on Nana Dzagnidze. Olga Badelka faces Mariya Muzychuk. Tan Zhongyi plays Lela Javakhishvili, and Anna Muzychuk will meet Nurgyul Salimova.

Round-6 Results

GM Vaishali Rameshbabu (IND) beat IM Olga Badelka (AUT)

GM Zhu Jiner (CHN) beat GM Mariya Muzychuk (UKR)

GM Alexandra Kosteniuk (SUI) beat IM Lela Javakhishvili (GEO)

Tan Zhongyi (CHN) beat IM Nurgyul Salimova (BUL)

Anna Muzychuk (UKR) drew with GM Nana Dzagnidze (GEO)