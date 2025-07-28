FIDE Women's World Cup: How much prize money did Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy win?

In a landmark moment for Indian chess, Divya Deshmukh has etched her name in history by winning the 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup, defeating veteran grandmaster Koneru Humpy in an all-Indian final held in Batumi, Georgia.

After the two classical games on July 26 and 27 ended in draws, Divya showcased nerves of steel to clinch the title during the rapid tie-break rounds on Monday.

This is the first time ever that both finalists in the Women’s World Cup were from India – a feat that underlines India’s meteoric rise and growing dominance in global women’s chess.

How much prize money Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy win?

The 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup featured a total prize pool of US $691,250, distributed among players across different rounds of the tournament.

The top two finishers took home the lion’s share. While Deshmukh pocketed USD 50,000, Humpy walked away with USD 35,000.

Divya Deshmukh (Winner): $50,000 (approx. ₹41.6 lakh)

Koneru Humpy (Runner-up): $35,000 (approx. ₹29.1 lakh)

These top payouts are part of a structured prize system that rewards players at every elimination round:

Round Number of Players Prize Round 1 43 3, 750 USD Round 2 32 5, 000 USD Round 3 16 6, 750 USD Round 4 8 9, 500 USD Round 5 4 14, 000 USD 4th Place 1 20, 000 USD 3rd Place 1 25, 000 USD Runner-Up 1 35, 000 USD Winner 1 50, 000 USD Total 107 691, 250 USD





While the top prize amounts remain the same as in the 2021 and 2023 editions, the overall prize pool has slightly increased in 2025. This structure ensures that even early-round competitors are fairly compensated, reflecting FIDE’s commitment to rewarding competitive excellence.