FIDE Women's World Cup: How much prize money did Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy win?

Check out how much prize money Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy pocketed from 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup.

Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh (Photo credit: FIDE)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 28 July 2025 11:10 AM GMT

In a landmark moment for Indian chess, Divya Deshmukh has etched her name in history by winning the 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup, defeating veteran grandmaster Koneru Humpy in an all-Indian final held in Batumi, Georgia.

After the two classical games on July 26 and 27 ended in draws, Divya showcased nerves of steel to clinch the title during the rapid tie-break rounds on Monday.

This is the first time ever that both finalists in the Women’s World Cup were from India – a feat that underlines India’s meteoric rise and growing dominance in global women’s chess.

How much prize money Divya Deshmukh and Koneru Humpy win?

The 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup featured a total prize pool of US $691,250, distributed among players across different rounds of the tournament.

The top two finishers took home the lion’s share. While Deshmukh pocketed USD 50,000, Humpy walked away with USD 35,000.

Divya Deshmukh (Winner):  $50,000 (approx. ₹41.6 lakh)

Koneru Humpy (Runner-up):  $35,000 (approx. ₹29.1 lakh)

These top payouts are part of a structured prize system that rewards players at every elimination round:

RoundNumber of PlayersPrize
Round 1433, 750 USD
Round 2325, 000 USD
Round 3166, 750 USD
Round 489, 500 USD
Round 5414, 000 USD
4th Place120, 000 USD
3rd Place125, 000 USD
Runner-Up135, 000 USD
Winner150, 000 USD
Total107691, 250 USD


While the top prize amounts remain the same as in the 2021 and 2023 editions, the overall prize pool has slightly increased in 2025. This structure ensures that even early-round competitors are fairly compensated, reflecting FIDE’s commitment to rewarding competitive excellence.

ChessKoneru HumpyIndian ChessIndian SportsDivya Deshmukh
