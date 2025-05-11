FIDE provisionally suspends GM Christopher Yoo over harassment

Grandmaster Christopher Yoo was handed a provisional 60-day suspension starting May 9 by the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission (EDC) on Friday following a recent harassment complaint filed by a female player.

Yoo, junior world No.14, was already under a one-year domestic ban from participating in tournaments by the US Chess Federation starting November 14, 2024 for assaulting a female videographer.

The sanction also includes a five-year probationary period extending through November 14, 2030.

FIDE, on its website, stated: “The suspension stems from two separate complaints alleging violations of the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Code. Case 5/2025 (A), filed by the United States Chess Federation (USCF), and an additional recent complaint.”

Under Article 26.12 of the FIDE Charter, national sanctions may be extended internationally if a member federation requests it and if the decision complies with fundamental legal principles and fair trial standards. In line with this, the USCF formally submitted a request for FIDE to recognize and globally enforce its ban, pursuant to Article 4.15 of the FIDE Ethics Code.

The suspension may be extended if a final resolution is not reached within the initial 60-day period.

The Hindustan Times quoted the female player, saying: “It started after the Grenke Open (held in April), at a party where there were several players, including Christopher. We met there. He asked us for some group pictures. We accepted."

“During the party, I found his behaviour uncomfortable. The day after, he messaged me, so I blocked him on social media. At the Sardinia World Chess Festival (April 26-May 4), while I was having lunch with friends at the hotel restaurant, he approached us out of nowhere, spoke to us uninvited, and suddenly caught my hand while I was eating.

“On Saturday, May 3, after lunch, he followed my friends and me to our room area. I went into my room and shut the door. He stayed outside, knocking several times and even said ‘housekeeping’ through the door. He stayed there for 10 minutes before leaving. He also touched my shoulder on another occasion. None of this was welcome or appropriate. My friends repeatedly asked him to leave us alone, but he didn’t stop,” she added.

Yoo won the Sardinia World Chess Festival with an impressive 7.5/9 and a 2753 performance rating, crossing 2600 Elo for the second time.