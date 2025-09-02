FIDE Grand Swiss 2025: Players, schedule, and live streaming

The FIDE Grand Swiss 2025, one of the most important tournaments in the international chess calendar, begins on September 4 at the Silk Road EXPO in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, and concludes on September 15.

Regarded as one of the strongest Swiss events in history, the competition features 172 players - 116 in the Open section and 56 in the Women’s.

The stakes are immense: the top two finishers in each event will qualify directly for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, which determines the challenger for the World Chess Championship.

Schedule and venue

Dates: September 4 to 15, 2025

Rounds 1–10: Starts at 3:30pm IST

Final Round (September 15): Starts at 2:30pm IST

Venue: Silk Road EXPO, Samarkand, a cultural hub on the historic Silk Route

Tournament format and tie-breaks

The Grand Swiss is an 11-round Swiss-system tournament.

In this format, no players are eliminated; instead, they are paired round by round based on score. Winners meet winners, and players on equal points face each other, with organizers avoiding unnecessary color repetition.

Tie-breaks (if two or more players tie on points):

Should two or more players tie on points, the average rating of opponents (cut one), Buchholz cut one, Buchholz, Direct encounter between tied players and drawing of lots are methods that will be adopted to break the deadlock.

Time Control

Open Section: 100 minutes for 40 moves, 50 minutes for the next 20, then 15 minutes for the rest of the game, with a 30-second increment per move from move one.

Women’s Section: 90 minutes for 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest, with a 30-second increment per move from move one.

Players to Watch

Open Section

R Praggnanandhaa (India)

The 20-year-old prodigy enters as the top seed and FIDE Circuit leader. Recently crowned India’s highest-rated player and world no. 4, Praggnanandhaa has had a breakthrough year with a Sinquefield Cup runner-up finish and a Grand Chess Tour playoff berth. His maturity at the board and calm under pressure make him a prime favorite.

D. Gukesh (India)

The 19-year-old reigning World Champion has already etched his name in history as the youngest-ever Candidates winner. Gukesh’s 2025 highlights include defeating Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura in Norway Chess and placing runner-up at Tata Steel. His world crown gives him confidence but also makes him the player everyone wants to beat.

Arjun Erigaisi (India)

Known for his versatile style and sharp preparation, Arjun is part of India’s “big three” alongside Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa. His recent run of consistent results makes him a legitimate title challenger.

Vidit Gujrathi (India)

The defending champion shocked the chess world in 2023 by outscoring Hikaru Nakamura after an early stumble. Vidit returns with experience and the hunger to repeat his triumph.

Alireza Firouzja (France)

The 2021 Grand Swiss champion remains one of the most dangerous players. With success across formats, including a recent Bullet Chess Championship win and a strong Esports World Cup run, Firouzja’s unpredictability adds intrigue.

Vincent Keymer (Germany)

Germany’s brightest star is in superb form after clinching the Chennai Grand Masters ahead of a strong Indian lineup. At just 20-years of age, his fearless play makes him a serious dark horse in Samarkand.

Other heavyweights

The field also features World Rapid Champion Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan), two-time Candidates runner-up Ian Nepomniachtchi, creative genius Levon Aronian, the ever-solid Anish Giri, firebrand Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, and the unpredictable Hans Niemann.

With 18 players rated above 2700 and 74 in the 2600–2699 bracket, the Open section is brimming with super-GMs and rising stars, guaranteeing upsets and surprises.

Women’s Section

Tan Zhongyi (China)

The former World Champion and 2025 title challenger remains at the top of her game despite narrowly missing out on reclaiming the crown. Her experience and resilience make her the top seed.

Lei Tingjie (China)

Winner of the inaugural Women’s Grand Swiss in 2021, Lei continues to shine with a semifinal finish at the Women’s World Cup and a podium spot at Norway Chess.

Anna Muzychuk (Ukraine)

A perennial contender, Muzychuk arrives with determination after narrowly missing Candidates qualification in the Women’s Grand Prix. Samarkand offers her one final route to the 2026 Candidates.

Vaishali Rameshbabu (India)

The defending champion and sister of Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali has proven she can handle pressure at the highest level.

Koneru Humpy (India)

One of the most experienced players in the field, Humpy’s steadiness will be crucial in India’s bid for another big result.

Rising stars

Divya Deshmukh and Vantika Agrawal strengthen India’s contingent, while Kateryna Lagno (FIDE) and Bibisara Assaubayeva (Kazakhstan) round out a strong list of contenders.

Prize Money

Open Section (USD 625,000)

1st: USD 90,000

2nd: USD 75,000

3rd: USD 62,000

Women’s Section (USD 230,000)

1st: USD 40,000

2nd: USD 30,000

3rd: USD 20,000

Historical Background

2019 (Isle of Man): Wang Hao won the inaugural Grand Swiss.

2021 (Riga): Alireza Firouzja won the Open; Lei Tingjie captured the first Women’s edition.

2023 (Douglas, Isle of Man): India made history with Vidit Gujrathi winning the Open and Vaishali Rameshbabu triumphing in the Women’s section.

Live Streaming

The FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 will be broadcast live on the FIDE YouTube channel, featuring expert commentary and in-depth analysis. Live boards and results will also be available on Chess.com and Lichess.