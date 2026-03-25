After Humpy's withdrawal, FIDE clarifies safety measures for Candidates 2026

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) has reaffirmed that adequate safety measures are in place for the upcoming Candidates Tournament in Cyprus, amid growing concerns linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, FIDE said the situation in Cyprus remains stable and that the country continues to function normally. The governing body emphasised that comprehensive security arrangements and contingency plans have been put in place to ensure the safety of all participants, officials and attendees.

“Cyprus is a safe country to travel to. There is no emergency situation, and the country continues to operate normally. All necessary measures are in place to ensure a secure, comfortable, and well-organised environment for all participants, media, and guests,” FIDE said.

The clarification comes after Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpy withdrew from the tournament, citing security concerns. The decision highlighted apprehensions among players regarding the region’s proximity to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

FIDE outlines safety, power and contingency measures

FIDE addressed multiple concerns through a structured set of responses, emphasising that risks related to infrastructure and logistics remain minimal.

On power supply, the governing body said the risk of outages is “extremely low and overstated,” noting that any recent disruptions lasted only a few minutes. It added that the tournament venue, Cap St Georges Hotel and Resort, is equipped with backup generators to ensure uninterrupted electricity.

FIDE also confirmed that the venue is located in the western part of Cyprus, away from sensitive or strategic military areas and not along routes connected to the Middle East conflict.

Regarding extreme scenarios, FIDE stated that precautionary measures are in place, including dedicated shelter facilities at the venue, even though such situations remain “purely theoretical.”

The federation further confirmed that international flights to Cyprus are operating normally, with no major disruptions reported. It added that it is continuously monitoring the situation in coordination with local authorities.

“FIDE has contingency plans in place, as with any major international event. We remain ready to respond promptly to any changes in circumstances, with the safety and comfort of players, officials, media, and guests as the top priority,” the statement said.

The Candidates Tournament is set to begin this week and will determine the challengers for the upcoming world championship titles.