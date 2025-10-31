FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: Prize money, format, key Indian players, schedule, and streaming

The FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 returns to Indian soil for the first time in 23 years, as the coastal state of Goa prepares to host 206 of the world’s best chess players from October 31 to November 27.

With a USD 2 million (₹18 crore) prize pool and three qualification spots for the 2026 Candidates Tournament, the event promises a month-long showcase of elite chess, national pride, and global competition.

Tournament overview

The 13th edition of the World Cup will take place at Resort Rio in Arpora, North Goa, marking India’s second time hosting the prestigious knockout tournament after Hyderabad in 2002.

The event follows an eight-round, single-elimination format, culminating in the final from November 24 to 26.

Each mini-match consists of two Classical games played across two days, with rapid and blitz tie-breaks on the third day if the score remains level.

The top 50 seeds receive byes into the second round, while the remaining 156 players begin from Round 1 on November 1.

The tournament will determine three direct qualifiers for the FIDE Candidates Tournament 2026, which in turn decides the next challenger for the World Championship crown.

Record prize pool

This year’s World Cup offers one of the richest prize funds in chess history — USD 2 million (approx. ₹18 crore).

The distribution rewards both elite and emerging players, with even first-round participants guaranteed USD 3,500 (₹3 lakh).

Winner: USD 120,000 (₹1.06 crore)

Runner-up: USD 85,000 (₹75 lakh)

Third place: USD 60,000

Fourth place: USD 50,000

Every round brings increasing financial reward, and the event’s knockout nature ensures intense, result-driven encounters from start to finish.

Key Indian players

India fields a record 24-player contingent, led by World Champion D. Gukesh, who headlines the draw as the top seed.

The 19-year-old will play his first major event on home soil since capturing the world title earlier this year.

Joining him are R. Praggnanandhaa and Arjun Erigaisi, who complete an all-Indian top three seeding, along with experienced Grandmasters Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin, Aravindh Chithambaram, Raunak Sadhwani, and Leon Luke Mendonca.

The field also includes Divya Deshmukh, the reigning Women’s World Cup champion, who enters the open section as the tournament’s only female participant — a rare wildcard reflecting her remarkable rise.

For Indian chess, this edition carries historical resonance.

The last time the event was held in India, Viswanathan Anand triumphed in Hyderabad in 2002 — a landmark moment that helped launch India’s golden era in chess.

Two decades later, India hosts as a reigning world champion nation, an Olympiad-winning powerhouse, and the focal point of the global chess circuit.

Global contenders

The field in Goa features an extraordinary concentration of elite talent.

Among the 22 players rated above 2700 are Anish Giri, Wesley So, Levon Aronian, Vincent Keymer, Wei Yi, and Richard Rapport, each capable of deep runs in the demanding knockout format.

Notably absent are Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Fabiano Caruana — three of the world’s top five players — though Caruana has already secured a Candidates berth and Nakamura continues to chase qualification via rating.

Schedule

Round 1: November 1–3

Round 2: November 4–6

Round 3: November 7–9

Round 4: November 11–13

Round 5: November 14–16

Quarter-finals: November 17–19

Semi-finals: November 21–23

Finals: November 24–26

All games begin at 3:00 PM IST (9:30 AM GMT).

Live Streaming

Fans can follow the FIDE World Cup 2025 live on FIDE’s official YouTube channel and chess.com, both offering free coverage with commentary in multiple languages.

There will be no television broadcast, but digital access ensures global reach and real-time updates throughout the tournament.

A defining moment for Indian Chess

As FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich remarked, “India is not just the ancient home of chess; it is a global modern powerhouse. Goa will be the Colosseum of chess — where legends are forged and new champions born.”

For Gukesh and his compatriots, the tournament represents both an opportunity and a responsibility — to defend home ground, inspire a new generation, and perhaps script another defining chapter in India’s extraordinary chess story.