FIDE Candidates 2026: Divya Deshmukh draws with Vaishali in round 2

GM Divya Deshmukh played out a draw with GM Rameshbabu Vaishali in an all-Indian second round matchup at FIDE Candidates 2026 in Cyprus on Monday.

The Women's Candidates tournament is proving highly competitive, with all eight players tied on one point after the first two rounds and no decisive results yet.

Divya had the white pieces against Vaishali, in a Queen's Gambit Declined, having a slight advantage in the middle game after Vaishali left one pawn undefended.

However, Divya failed to convert her advantage, as Vaishali bravely sacrificed two pieces to regain the pawn and force a draw after 44 moves.

Standings | After Round 2 | FIDE Candidates & Women's Candidates 2026



🇺🇿 Javokhir Sindarov, 🇺🇸 Fabiano Caruana, and 🇮🇳 Praggnanandhaa R stay in the lead after Round 2 ♟️#FIDECandidates #FIDEWomensCandidates #Chess #FIDE pic.twitter.com/b1k4ZvZBmI — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) March 30, 2026

Pragg remains in joint lead

There was no decisive result in the second round of the Open section, with draws on all four boards, including Praggnanandhaa's draw with Wei Yi of China on top board.

With this, Pragg has remained in joint lead with Fabiano Carauna (USA) and Javokhir Sindarov (UZB), with 1.5 points from the two games.

Pragg played a solid game with the black pieces in the French Defence, successfully neutralising Wei Yi’s attacks and forcing a draw in an equal position with opposite-coloured bishops.

On Tuesday, he will take on the joint leader, Javokhir, in the third round, with the white pieces, and will be willing to maintain his unbeaten record.