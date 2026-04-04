FIDE Candidates 2026: Vaishali suffers first defeat in round 5; Pragg, Divya draw

﻿GM Vaishali Rameshbabu faced her first defeat of the tournament in the fifth round of the FIDE Women's Candidates 2026, against Zhu Jiner of China in Cyprus on Friday.

Zhu played aggressively from the start in an Italian Game, launching a strong queenside attack and never giving Vaishali any real chance, despite making a few inaccuracies.

The Grand Swiss champion has now slipped to the last place in the standings with 2 points, and is now a point behind the three leaders, Zhu, Anna Muzychuk (UKR) and Kateryna Lagno (RUS).

The other Indian, GM Divya Deshmukh, with the black pieces, held Tan Zhongyi of China to a draw in a high-quality game where both players maintained accuracies above 98 per cent.

With this, she has joined Vaishali and Tan at 2 points each and is currently sitting in the second-to-last position after the five games.

#News | R Vaishali falls to her first loss of #FIDECandidates2026💔



She is outplayed by Zhu Jiner of China in Round 5



📸: Michal Walusza/FIDE#Chess pic.twitter.com/2YREL0kDwL — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) April 3, 2026

In the open section, R Praggnandhaa, with the white pieces, played yet another draw in the fifth round against Andrey Esipenko of Russia.

Both players played a solid game and didn't give an inch to each other, resulting in a draw on three-fold repetition in a very quick game of just 31 moves.

He is now tied for third place with 2.5 points, trailing the leader Javokhir Sindarov by 2 points, and will need to find some wins soon to keep his World Championship hopes alive.