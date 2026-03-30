FIDE Candidates 2026: R Praggnanandhaa in lead after round 1

Indian grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa opened his Candidates campaign in style on the opening day of the FIDE Candidates 2026 in Cyprus on Sunday.

R Praggnanandhaa stunned the higher-ranked Anish Giri to share the lead with Fabiano Caruana and Javokhir Sindarov as three of four games ended with decisive results.

Javokhir Sindarov beat Andrey Esipenko and Fabiano Caruana overcame Hikaru Nakamura to register early wins. The game between Matthias Bluebaum and Wei Yi ended in a draw.

The tournament will determine the challenger for the World Championship.

R Praggnanandhaa opted for a rare choice of the Grand Prix Attack to catch Anish Giri by surprise. The Indian grandmaster went on to convert his advantage with excellent technique in the rook ending.

“I think this line is playable and takes my opponent out of theory,” Praggnanandhaa explained to FIDE after the game.

Vaishali, Divya draw

In the Women's FIDE Candidates Tournament, all four games ended in draws.

Divya Deshmukh and Vaishali Rameshbabu drew their respective games and collected half points each.

The Vaishali vs Assaubayeva game was a tense battle as both struggled to create openings to go for a win.

Meanwhile, Divya Deshmukh used a relatively new idea in the Scotch Opening and caught her opponent by surprise.

The all-Chinese encounter between Zhu Jiner and Tan Zhongyi also ended in a draw.

In the fourth game, Aleksandra Goryachkina drew with Kateryna Lagno.

Round 1 Result

Javokhir Sindarov beat Andrey Esipenko

Matthias Bluebaum draw Wei Yi

Praggnanandhaa R beat Anish Giri

Fabiano Caruana beat Hikaru Nakamura

FIDE Women’s Candidates

Divya Deshmukh draw Anna Muzychuk

Vaishali Rameshbabu draw Bibisara Assaubayeva

Aleksandra Goryachkina draw Kateryna Lagno

Zhu Jiner draw Tan Zhongyi

Round 2 pairings

Men: Andrey Esipenko vs Hikaru Nakamura

Anish Giri vs Fabiano Caruana

Wei Yi vs Praggnanandhaa R

Javokhir Sindarov vs Matthias Bluebaum

Women: Anna Muzychuk vs Tan Zhongyi

Kateryna Lagno vs Zhu Jiner

Bibisara Assaubayeva vs Aleksandra Goryachkina

Divya Deshmukh vs Vaishali Rameshbabu