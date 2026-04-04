Chess
FIDE Candidates 2026: Divya, Vaishali register first wins in Round 6
Praggnanandhaa held Hikaru Nakamura to a comfortable draw.
India's GM Divya Deshmukh and GM Vaishali Rameshbabu registered their first win of the 2026 FIDE Candidates in Round 6 of the tournament on Saturday.
Both Divya and Vaishali bagged the victory with black pieces to move to 3 points in 6 rounds. They now trail leader Anna Muzychuk by a point.
Vaishali, who entered the match after suffering her first loss of the tournament on Friday, outplayed Kateryna Lagno in 47 moves.
In a match which saw both players make multiple errors, the Indian prevailed with an accuracy of 87.6% compared to Lagno's 80.5%.
Just minutes later, Divya took down Bibisara Assaubayeva to cap off a successful day for Indians in Cyprus.
In a Queen's Gambit Declined opening, Divya fought back from a slightly inferior position in the middle game to take complete control after denying her opponent a three-fold-repetition on the 34th move.
Six moves later Bibisara pushed her pawn on the f-file a bit too much, and Divya duly converted for a win.
Praggnanandhaa draws
Earlier in the day, India's Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu played out a comfortable draw with the black pieces against world No 2 Hikaru Nakamura in the open section.
The Indian employed a solid variation of the Nimzo Indian defence and with Nakamura not eager to press hard for a win, the two repeated thrice as early as the 23rd move to pocket half-a-point each.
Praggnanandhaa now has 3 points after six rounds.