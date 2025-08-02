Divya Deshmukh honoured with Rs 3 crore after World Cup victory

In a grand felicitation ceremony held in Nagpur on Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis honoured 19-year-old Divya Deshmukh for her extraordinary triumph at the FIDE Women’s Chess World Cup. As a gesture of recognition, the CM handed over a cheque of ₹3 crore to the young chess sensation, who recently became the youngest-ever champion of the prestigious global event.

Deshmukh’s historic win came on July 28 in Batumi, Georgia, where she edged past seasoned Indian player Koneru Humpy in a tense tie-break finale. The landmark victory not only earned her the World Cup title but also elevated her to the rank of Grandmaster a rare double feat in Indian chess.

Both CM Fadnavis and Deshmukh share roots in Nagpur, adding a layer of local pride to the momentous occasion. “This is a very special moment for me. Such occasions are rare in life. I’m grateful to be here and to play even a small role in inspiring young minds,” said Deshmukh

She also acknowledged the support system that helped her reach this milestone. “I sincerely thank the Maharashtra government and the Maharashtra Chess Association for their continued support,” she added.

🔸Felicitation of Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh, the first Indian woman to win the 2025 FIDE Women’s World Cup, at the hands of CM Devendra Fadnavis, at the Bhavya 'Nagari Sanman Sohala'.

Speaking at the event, CM Fadnavis described her success as a moment of national pride and reaffirmed the state’s commitment to promoting sporting talent. “As an Indian, as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, and as someone from Nagpur, I feel incredibly proud that a girl from our city has brought glory to the country on the world stage,” he said, according to a PTI report.

Also present was Sports Minister Manikrao Kokate, who assured that the government would continue its efforts to strengthen sports infrastructure and opportunities for youth.

Deshmukh’s victory is being hailed as a defining moment for Indian chess, further cementing India’s growing influence on the global chess stage.