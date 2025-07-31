Divya Deshmukh dedicates her GM title to her first coach Rahul Joshi

Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh received a hero's welcome in Nagpur upon returning to India after winning the historic FIDE Women's Chess World Cup 2025 title in Batumi, Georgia.

With this title, she has also booked her spot in the 2026 Women's Candidates' tournament and has earned her Grand Master title, becoming just the fourth Indian woman to achieve this feat.

After returning to India, Divya expressed gratitude towards her first coach, Rahul Joshi, for this success and dedicated her GM title to him. She told the media that, "He always wanted me to be a GM. I dedicate my GM title to him."

Rahul Joshi, a renowned chess trainer from Maharashtra, passed away in 2020 at age 40. He was a highly successful coach and mentored multiple young talents like Raunak Sadhwani and Divya in their early careers.

Heroes welcome for Divya Deshmukh

Divya, just 19, became the youngest female World Cup Champion on Monday after defeating her senior compatriot Koneru Humpy on tiebreaks in an iconic all-Indian final.

On Wednesday, Divya arrived at Nagpur Airport, where she was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of fans, family members, and friends who turned out in large numbers to celebrate their hometown chess champion.

They also arranged a short open-jeep celebration parade for their champion athlete and welcomed her with multiple bouquets and flower garlands.