Divya Deshmukh to compete in open section at FIDE Grand Swiss 2025

Indian Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh is set to compete in the Open section of the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025, scheduled to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, from September 3 to 15.

The 19-year-old, who recently scripted history by winning the FIDE Women’s World Cup 2025 in Batumi, confirmed her wildcard entry through social media.

“So, the news I posted yesterday about was that I will be participating in the open Grand Swiss this year,” Divya shared in an Instagram post

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) also announced that alongside Divya, Russian star Aleksandra Goryachkina - another qualifier for the Women’s Candidates - has opted to participate in the Open category rather than the Women’s event.

👏🇮🇳 Divya Deshmukh will play in the Open section of the FIDE Grand Swiss 2025 in Samarkand after receiving a wild card from the FIDE President. In July, she won the FIDE Women’s World Cup and became a Grandmaster.



Both Deshmukh and Aleksandra Goryachkina, who have already… pic.twitter.com/B2LhX4wweW — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) August 15, 2025

The Open field promises fierce competition, featuring some of the strongest names in chess. Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi and World Champion D Gukesh are seeded as the top two, while R Praggnanandhaa and Nihal Sarin also feature among the top 20.

Divya’s decision comes at a crucial point in her career. After becoming the first Indian woman to win the Women’s World Cup and earning the Grandmaster title, she further impressed in the Women’s Speed Chess Championship 2025, where she pushed World No.1 Hou Yifan to a thrilling tie-break before bowing out.

Her participation reflects a growing call within the chess community for more women to compete in Open sections.



