FIDE World Cup 2025: Diptayan Ghosh stuns Ian Nepomniachtchi; Gukesh, Arjun advance

Grandmaster Diptayan Ghosh pulled off a major upset with black pieces, stunning two-time Candidates winner Ian Nepomniachtchi at the 2025 FIDE World Cup in Goa on Wednesday.

The experienced Pentala Harikrishna also produced a near-flawless performance to outplay Arseniy Nesterov and advance to the third round along with the reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju and Arjun Erigaisi.

Gukesh, who was held to a draw with white pieces in the first game, defeated 2024 world junior champion Kazybek Nogerbek of Kazakhstan in 59 moves to reach the third round. Arjun was the only Indian to grab full points in both games as he defeated GM Martin Petrov of Bulgaria in 48 moves with white pieces to make it two wins in two games. But the day undoubtedly belonged to Diptayan. Having drawn the first game of Round 2 against Nepomniachthi with white pieces, the Indian Grandmaster took advantage of a slight error from the Russian in the opening exchanges and made the most of it to win in 47 moves.