Gukesh cuts short on competitions ahead of World C'ship defence

World chess champion D Gukesh has withdrawn from all classical events of the Grand Chess Tour 2026, opting to scale back his schedule in a bid to regain form after a challenging run of results.

The 19-year-old confirmed that he will instead participate only in the Rapid and Blitz events in Warsaw and Zagreb, following discussions with the tournament organisers.

“My performance in the last few events has been quite disappointing, not just for me, but for all of you who support me,” Gukesh said in a statement.

He added that the decision was taken in consultation with his team to reduce competitive intensity and prioritise training.

“We feel it is in my best interest to skip long events away from home to allow for more dedicated training time,” he said, while also thanking the Grand Chess Tour organisers for accommodating his request.

My performance in the last few events has been quite disappointing, not just for me, but for all of you who support me.



In order to find my best form my team and I have decided that I should compete with slightly less intensity over the next few months. Consequently, we feel it… pic.twitter.com/EmtAE3hn6c — Gukesh D (@DGukesh) March 31, 2026

Shift in approach after mixed results



Gukesh’s decision comes after a period of inconsistent performances. In 2025, he did not secure a tournament win and faced early exits at key events, including the FIDE World Cup and the Grand Swiss. The trend has continued into 2026, where he finished 10th at the Tata Steel Chess tournament and joint last at the Prague Masters.

The current phase contrasts with his breakthrough 2024 season, when he won the Candidates Tournament on debut, became the youngest world champion in history, and played a key role in India’s gold medal-winning campaign at the Chess Olympiad.

Despite the recent dip, Gukesh indicated that the reduced schedule is a temporary adjustment. He stated that he plans to return to full participation in future editions of the Grand Chess Tour.