No Indian in top 10 of March 2026 FIDE ratings as Gukesh slips to 11th

The reigning world champion Gukesh Dommaraju, dropped out of the top 10 in the FIDE Classical Ratings released on March 1, 2026. Ranked 11th with 2,748 points, Gukesh is the highest-placed Indian.

FIDE’s decision to reinstate controversial Russian Grandmaster Sergey Karjakin into the top 10 has displaced Gukesh from his position.





Gukesh’s dismal form at the 2026 Prague Chess Festival in Czechia and the Tata Steel Chess Wijk aan Zee 2026 also contributed to the dip in his ranking. Gukesh suffered his first defeat in the third round against Jorden van Foreest of the Netherlands in Czechia. He earlier finished ninth with 6.5 points from 13 games, recording three wins, three losses, and seven draws at the Tata Steel Chess Wijk aan Zee 2026.



Meanwhile, Arjun Erigaisi is ranked 12th with 2,745 points, while R Praggnanandhaa stands 14th with 2,741 points. Magnus Carlsen leads the rankings with 2,840 points.

As many as 12 Indians feature in the top 100 in the Open category.

In the women’s section, India’s Koneru Humpy is fifth with 2,535 points, while Divya Deshmukh is in 12th place with 2,497 points. Hou Yifan remains at the top with 2,596 points.