Chennai Grand Masters: Vidit Gujrathi holds leader Vincent Keymer to draw

German GM Vincent Keymer maintained his grip on the top of the 2025 Chennai Grand Masters table despite being held to his second consecutive draw, this time by GM Vidit Gujrathi in Round 5 on Monday.

The result kept Keymer a point clear of nearest rival Arjun Erigaisi, who was also held to a draw by compatriot Pranav V.

Erigaisi and Keymer will play each other in a clash between the table toppers on day 6, with the latter starting with whites.

In the Masters section, Jorden van Foreest scored the only decisive result of the day, defeating American GM Ray Robson to go level on points with the latter at 2.0 apiece. Nihal Sarin drew with Awonder Liang, while Anish Giri split the point with Murali Karthikeyan in a balanced contest.

Abhimanyu defeats Harika

The Challengers section saw a remarkable sweep for the black pieces on the top boards, with leader GM Abhimanyu Puranik defeating GM Harika Dronavalli to extend his lead to a commanding full point.

IM Harshavardhan GB scored a win with black by overcoming GM Vaishali Rameshbabu, while GM Leon Luke Mendonca held GM Pranesh M to a draw to remain in joint second. GM Iniyan Pa also split the point with GM Diptayan Ghosh.

Masters Standings after Day 5:

1. Vincent Keymer – 4

2. Arjun Erigaisi – 3

3-6. Anish Giri, Vidit Gujrathi, Murali Karthikeyan, Awonder Liang – 2.5

7-10. Nihal Sarin, Pranav V, Ray Robson, Jorden van Foreest – 2

Challengers Standings after Day 5:

1. Abhimanyu Puranik – 4.5

2-4. Pranesh M, Diptayan Ghosh, Leon Luke Mendonca – 3.5

5. Iniyan Pa – 3

6. Adhiban Baskaran – 2.5

7-8. Aryan Chopra, Harshavardhan GB – 1.5

9. Vaishali Rameshbabu – 1

10. Harika Dronavalli – 0.5