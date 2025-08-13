Chennai Grand Masters: Karthikeyan Murali beats Vidit Gujrathi

GM Karthikeyan Murali lit up Round 7 of the 2025 Chennai Grand Masters on Monday with a stunning win over GM Vidit Gujrathi, prevailing with the black pieces after a gritty battle.

Meanwhile, German GM Vincent Keymer strengthened his grip on the title race with a clinical win over American GM Awonder Liang, leaving the former 1.5 points ahead of his closest competitors, Liang included.

Keymer’s nearest challenger, Arjun Erigaisi, was held to a draw by Dutch star Anish Giri. It was a setback for the Indian’s title hopes with only two rounds to play.

With two rounds remaining, Arjun will take on compatriot Vidit in his penultimate match-up of the tournament, where nothing short of a win combined with results elsewhere going his way will keep his title challenge alive.

Liang, finding himself in a similar situation to Arjun, will tackle Giri.

Meanwhile, Keymer can seal his first Chennai Grand Masters title, should he succeed in beating Van Foreest with whites on Day 8.

Leon, Pranesh in joint lead

In the Challengers, GM Leon Luke Mendonca stayed in the joint lead after overcoming GM Diptayan Ghosh, while M Pranesh also kept pace at the top with a win over GM Vaishali Rameshbabu.

GM Abhimanyu Puranik was held to a draw by GM Aryan Chopra, leaving the former 0.5 behind the joint leaders in the title race. In other results, IM Harshavardhan GB defeated GM Harika Dronavalli, and GM Pa Iniyan split the point with GM Adhiban Baskaran.

Masters – Standings After Round 7:

1. Vincent Keymer – 5.5

=2 Arjun Erigaisi – 4.0

=2 Karthikeyan Murali – 4.0

=4 Anish Giri – 3.5

=4 Awonder Liang – 3.5

=4 Jorden van Foreest – 3.5

=7 Vidit Gujrathi – 3.0

=7 Nihal Sarin – 3.0

=9 Pranav V – 2.5

=9 Ray Robson – 2.5

Challengers – Standings After Round 7:

=1 M Pranesh – 5.5

=1 Leon Luke Mendonca – 5.5

3. Abhimanyu Puranik – 5.0

=4 Adhiban Baskaran – 4.0

=4 Pa Iniyan – 4.0

6. Diptayan Ghosh – 3.5

7. Harshavardhan GB – 3.0

8. Aryan Chopra – 2.0

9. Harika Dronavalli – 1.5

10. Vaishali Rameshbabu – 1.0



