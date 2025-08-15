Chennai Grand Masters 2025: Arjun Erigiaisi finishes tied second

Grand Master Arjun Erigaisi missed his chance to finish in sole second position after having a draw in the final round of the Super GM Tournament, Chennai Grand Masters 2025, on Friday.

He played a 49-move draw against the in-form Karthikeyan Murali to finish in tied second position alongside Karthikeyan and Anish Giri of the Netherlands with 5 points out of nine games.

Anish ended his 8-match streak of consecutive draws with a solid victory in the final round against fellow countryman Jorden van Foreest to join the other two Indian players in tied second position.

In other matches, Nihal Sarin also registered a clinical win against Pranav V to finish the tournament in the top 5 with 4.5/9 points, whereas Vidit Gujrathi ended the tournament in tied 7th place with 4/9 points.

M Pranesh wins the Challenger title

In the Challengers section, M Pranesh clinched the title despite facing a defeat in his final round match, as his closest rival, Abhimanyu Puranik, also faced a defeat in the ninth round, finishing tied second.

With this, Pranesh also confirmed his place in the Masters section of the next edition of Chennai Grand Masters, where he will get an opportunity to compete against a few of the top players in the World.

Pranesh M is the Champion of the Challengers Section at the Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters 2025! 🏆♟️



A powerful performance from start to finish, proving he's ready for the next level.



— Quantbox Chennai Grand Masters (@Chennai_GM) August 15, 2025

Final Standings of the Masters section

1st) Vincent Keymer (GER) - Champion

2-4) Arjun Erigaisi, Karthikeyan Murali, Anish Giri (NED)

5-6) Nihal Sarin, Awonder Liang (USA)

7-8) Vidit Gujrathi, Jorden van Foreest (NED)

9-10) Pranav V, Ray Robson (USA)