Champions Chess Tour Finals: Praggnanandhaa beats Arjun Erigaisi in final round to finish 5th

Teenaged Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa defeated compatriot Arjun Erigaisi 2.5-0.5 in the seventh and final round to finish fifth in the Meltwater Champions Tour Finals on Monday.



Praggnanandhaa won the first game with black pieces in 49 moves. After the second game ended in a draw, Erigaisi hit back strongly and won the third in just 18 moves to level the match.



However, Praggnanandhaa won the fourth in 56 moves to seal the victory.



Praggnanandhaa took the fifth place in the final standings after securing nine points while Erigaisi, also on nine points, ended sixth.



Carlsen, who was assured of the title before the final round, continued his superb run, demolishing Polish GM Jan-Krzyszstof Duda 3-1.



The Norwegian scored 20 points and finished seven ahead of the second-placed American Wesley So.



So went down to GM Anish Giri of the Netherlands 3-4 in a thriller but managed to hang on to the second spot.