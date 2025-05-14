Asian Chess C'ships: Nihal Sarin records second straight win; Srija leads women

India's Nihal Sarin registered his second consecutive win at the 2025 Asian Chess Continental Championships on Tuesday, beating Rinat Jumabayev of Uzbekistan with the white pieces.

Nihal, who had faced a massive set back just two rounds ago against Sergei Lobanov, outplayed Jumabayev in the middle game. The Uzbek Grandmaster resigned in 41 moves.

The win propelled Nihal to top-10 in the standings. He now has five points in seven rounds and is tied for the third spot with many others.

India's GM Murali Karthikeyan, GM SP Sethuraman, GM Abhimanyu Puranik, GM M Pranesh, GM Pranav Anand, IM LR Srihari, and IM Harshavardhan all also have five points after seven rounds of play.

Iran's GM Bardiya Daneshvar leads the field after seven rounds, having accumulated 6 points. GM Shamsiddin Vokhidov and GM Ivan Zemlyanskii follow closely behind with 5.5 points.

Elsewhere in the women's event, India's Srija Seshadri continues to lead the field.

Seshadri played out a draw with fellow Indian and Chess Olympiad winner Vantika Agrawal in the seventh round on Tuesday.

She currently has six points and shares the lead with WCM Bat-Erdene Mungunzul of Mongolia.

Agrawal, with 5.5 points to her name, closely follows the leaders along with Valentina Gunina and Anastasia Bodnaruk for company.



