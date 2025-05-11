Chess
Asian Chess C’ships: Murali Karthikeyan, Pa Iniyan share lead after round-4
Pranav Anand played out a draw against the top seed Nihal Sarin in the fourth round
Indian Grandmasters Murali Karthikeyan and P Iniyan registered wins to share joint lead with Iranian Bardiya Daneshvar and Russia’s Aleksey Grebnev after the end of the fourth round of the Asian Individual Chess Championship in Al Ain, UAE, on Saturday.
Murali beat Sina Movahed of Iran, whereas Iniyan got the better of Meng Yihan of China. Meanwhile, Pranav Anand played a draw against top seed Nihal Sarin in an all Indian faceoff.
Sarin, Pranav, Prraneeth, Srihari, and Harshavardhan have all accumulated three points each.
In the women’s section, Srija Sheshadri is the best-performing Indian with 3.5/4 points after four rounds. In the fourth round, Srija drew with Russia’s Olga Girya.
Mungunzul Bat-Erdene of Mongolia and Anastasia Bodnaruk of Russia emerged as co-leaders with a perfect record of 4/4 at the competition.
As many as 18-Indian Grandmasters are in action in the strongest Asian championship, with top 10 places reserved for the next Chess World Cup.
Results:
Men
Pranav Anand draw Nihal Sarin
Murali Karthikeyan beat Sina Movahed
A R Saleh Salem draw Prraneeth Vuppala
Xu Xiangyu draws L R Srihari
Yang Zilong draw M Pranesh
P Iniyan beat Meng Yihan
A R Ilamparthi lost to Aleksey Grebnev
Siddharth Jagadeesh lost to Abhimanyu Puranik
Surya Shekhar Ganguly draw Ivan Rozum
G B Harshavardhan beat Mikahil Demidov
Women
Olgas Girya draw Srija Seshadri
Vantika Agrawal draw Liya Kurmangaliyeva
P V Nandhidhaa beat Melika Mohammadi
Rakshitta Ravi beat Nisha Mohota
Arshiya Das beat Munkhzul Turmunkh
B Savitha Shri beat Galina Mikheeva