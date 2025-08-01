How much prize money did Arjun Erigaisi win at the Esports World Cup 2025?

The Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh made headlines not just for its star-studded chess lineup but for its jaw-dropping $1.5 million prize pool, the highest ever for a rapid/blitz chess event.

India’s Arjun Erigaisi walked away with a payday of $115,000 (approx. Rs 1 crore) after finishing fourth in the knockout-format tournament, while Nihal Sarin earned a solid $85,000 (approx. Rs 74 lakh) for reaching the quarter-finals.

Arjun earns big at the Esports World Cup 2025

The 21-year-old from Warangal, Telangana, had a memorable run. He defeated Russian GM Ian Nepomniachtchi in the quarter-finals, before falling to Alireza Firouzja in the semis.

In the bronze medal match, Arjun faced world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura, narrowly losing 3.5 – 2.5 in a six-game thriller.

🚨#News | 🇮🇳Arjun Erigaisi goes down to 🇺🇸Hikaru Nakamura in the 3rd-place playoff of the Esports World Cup 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.



Final score: Arjun Erigaisi 2.5 - 3.5 Hikaru Nakamura



In reaching the semifinals, Arjun had become the 1st Indian chess player to reach the… pic.twitter.com/DdZxFmJeBY — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 1, 2025

Had Arjun clinched third place, he would have earned $145,000 (approx. Rs 1.26 crore), but even with a fourth-place finish, his $115,000 prize stands as the biggest single-event earning of his career so far.

First-round exit prize

The prize distribution at the Esports World Cup 2025 chess event underlined the tournament’s scale. All 16 players, regardless of results, were guaranteed $50,000 (approx. Rs 43 lakh), a figure higher than the winner’s cheque at many traditional tournaments.

Such high rewards signal a shift in the economics of professional chess, especially in faster time controls like rapid and blitz, which are increasingly popular with younger audiences and digital platforms.

Indian Chess stars cash in

While Arjun took home a crore, Nihal Sarin’s quarter-final finish against Magnus Carlsen earned him $85,000.

With India’s next-gen GMs regularly competing and now earning, at this level, the sport’s commercial viability is entering a new era.

Prize Money Breakdown at Esports World Cup 2025 (Chess)

• Winner: $200,000 (approx. Rs 1.73 crore)

• Runner-up: $145,000 (approx. Rs 1.26 crore)

• Third place: $115,000 (approx. Rs 1 crore)

• 4th place: $115,000 (approx. Rs 1 crore)

• Quarter-finalists: $85,000

• First-round exits: $50,000