A.R. Ilamparthi becomes India’s 90th Grandmaster at just 16

Indian chess prodigy A.R. Ilamparthi has officially become the country’s 90th Grandmaster, achieving the final norm required for the title on October 30, 2025, in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The 16-year-old from Chennai has been one of India’s most consistent young performers on the global stage, known for his sharp tactical style and disciplined work ethic.

The announcement was made by Viswanathan Anand, who congratulated Ilamparthi on social media, writing:

“Happy to announce Illamparthi as a GM! As part of @WacaChess, we couldn’t be prouder. He has missed the title on a few occasions but came back stronger each time. I truly believe he has a lot of potential, and we hope to work together,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

#Breaking | Give it up for India's Grandmaster No. 90 - Ilamparthi AR🙌



At 16, Ilamparthi becomes India's 90th GM after earning his final norm during FIDE World Youth U-16 Championships. ♟️



Well deserved! 👏#Grandmaster #TeamIndia #Chess pic.twitter.com/a3buhhPhve — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 30, 2025

A rising star in Indian Chess

Ilamparthi’s chess journey has been filled with early milestones. He first came into the spotlight after winning the World Youth Chess Championship (U-14) in 2022.

His dominance continued at the WR Chess Masters Juniors 2023, where he claimed both the Classical and Blitz titles with a perfect score.

This year, he also led Velammal MHS School to team gold at the World Schools Team Chess Championship, securing an Individual gold medal on board four.

A former World No. 1 in the Under-8 category, Ilamparthi became an International Master (IM) in 2023 after surpassing the 2400 FIDE mark.

Trained under GM Shyam Sundar, Ilamparthi’s Grandmaster title cements his place among India’s most promising young talents in world chess.