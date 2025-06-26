AICF unveils stipend scheme to boost young Chess talent in India

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has rolled out a new financial support programme aimed at nurturing the country's emerging talent.

The initiative, called the Top National Players Stipend Scheme (TNPSS), was officially announced on Wednesday.

Under the scheme, top-performing young players from across age groups—starting from under-7 up to under-19—will receive quarterly stipends directly into their bank accounts. For the first quarter covering April to June, the AICF has disbursed a total of ₹42.30 lakh. Individual stipends range from ₹60,000 to ₹1.5 lakh, depending on age and performance.

“This is more than just a scheme. It shows how deeply we believe in the promise of every young chess player in Bharat,” AICF President Nitin Narang told PTI, who has championed the project since taking office.

According to Narang, 78 players in total—39 boys and 39 girls—are set to benefit from the inaugural round of stipends. The goal is to provide consistent financial backing that allows India’s best young talents to pursue the sport more seriously, with reduced economic pressure on their families.

“One of the key objectives is to raise the profile of national tournaments,” Narang added. “These competitions are the backbone of a strong chess ecosystem. It’s at the nationals where real talent emerges—and with this scheme, we’re reinforcing that pathway.”

The TNPSS is part of the federation’s broader plan to deepen support for players outside the elite circuit and ensure long-term investment in the next generation of grandmasters. The move comes at a time when Indian chess continues to grow in stature globally, with rising stars making headlines across international competitions.