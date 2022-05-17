AICF to select 268 kids from state-level tournaments to interact with top players during 44th Chess Olympiad

With an aim to promote the upcoming 44th Chess Olympiad and popularise the sport in the country, All India Chess Federation (AICF) will be organising state-level tournaments for school children across India in the next couple of months.

They will select 268 kids who will get once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to interact with international chess stars and watch the world's biggest chess event unfolding live for the first time in India, scheduled in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10.



The initiative, a part of the Chess in Schools Project by AICF, will be conducted through the state associations and with the support of the Government of Tamil Nadu. The national sports body will be spending Rs 86,00,000 in order to conduct the tournaments and create chess awareness among the school children and boost chess activities in the country ahead of the Chess Olympiad.

In total, 76 kids from 38 districts of Tamil Nadu and six players from each of the other 32 states/union territories affiliated to All India Chess Federation will be travelling to Mahabalipuram to witness the Olympiad.

No entry fee will be collected from the players to participate in the tournaments. A travelling allowance will be provided to each student, in addition to free boarding and lodging for three days.

AICF will be allocating Rs 1,00,000 for each district for district-level tournament in Tamil Nadu while Rs 1,50,000 for each thirty two states/union territories affiliated to All India Chess Federation.

Tournament Director of the 44th Chess Olympiad, Bharat Singh Chauhan explained, "We are trying to attract the younger generation to chess. Our aim is to get the participation of at least 30000 students in this project. For school children, access to travel and tickets for the Olympiad would be difficult and we want to provide them this much needed exposure. We are spending about RS 1 crore on this project."

School children, registered with AICF for the year 2022 -23 and below 15 years of age—born on or after 01.01.2007, will be taking part as tournaments will be played for boys and girls for two days in each state. Tamil Nadu being the host state has the privilege of organising the district level tournaments in all the districts separately.

The winners and runners-up of the state level tournaments as well as the best boy and girl among the government school children will be selected while from Tamil Nadu, champion boy and girl from each district will get this life-time experience.

The coordinators are FIDE Trainers, Mr. Praful Zaveri and Mr. Prasenjit Dutta. E-mail id: [email protected]