Chess: Aaryan Varshney becomes India's 92nd GM

Aaryan Varshney became the 92nd Indian chess player to earn the title of Grandmaster on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Varshney from Delhi achieved the feat by winning the Andranik Margaryan Memorial title with a round to spare in Armenia.

Varshney held for a draw against FM Tyhran Ambartsumian in the eighth round of the competition in Armenia to secure his third and final GM norm.

#News | Aaryan Varshney is India's 92nd Grandmaster🇮🇳😍



The 21-year-old achieved his final GM norm with his title win at the Andranik Margaryan Memorial in Armenia👏#Chess♟️ pic.twitter.com/s2gfUnJNRk — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 15, 2026

Varshney is the eighth Grandmaster from the Indian capital city of Delhi.

The other GMs from Delhi include Parimarjan Negi, Abhijeet Gupta, Sriram Jha, Vaibhav Suri, Sahaj Grover, Aryan Chopra, and Prithu Gupta.



