2026 Candidates: Can Praggnanandhaa, Vaishali, Divya earn a shot at world championship?

The 2026 FIDE Candidates is all set to commence from Sunday in Pegeia, Cyprus. Some of the top Grandmasters from across the globe will flock down to the European city to earn the right to challenge for the world championship title.

“This is a painful but necessary decision,” she added.

“No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current circumstances,” she said in a statement.

Humpy faced tremendous backlash for speaking up about safety concerns, but the two-time world rapid champion stood firm on her decision.

A total of four Indians had qualified for the 2026 Candidates. But unfortunately, only three of them would be in action once the tournament commences. Veteran Koneru Humpy pulled out of the competition citing the heightened tensions in the region due to the ongoing war in West Asia.

After deep reflection, I have taken the difficult decision to withdraw from the FIDE Women’s Candidates Tournament. No event, no matter how important, can come before personal safety and well-being. Despite the assurances provided, I do not feel fully secure under the current…





Despite Humpy’s withdrawal, there’ll be three Indians in action. While Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu will be the country’s only hope in the open section, his sister Vaishali Rameshbabu and debutant Divya Deshmukh will feature in the women’s event.

A title win for Praggnanandhaa on the second time of asking will pit him against long-time friend and rival Gukesh Dommaraju in an all-India world championship match later this year.

Vaishali and Divya, on the other hand, are battling it out in the eight-women field to have a shot at taking away the world champion tag from China’s Ju Wenjun, who has been the undisputed queen of chess from 2018.

But the road to reach the world championship match isn’t easy.

2026 Candidates field in Open

Fabiano Caruana: Qualified by winning the 2024 FIDE circuit. Current world No 3, who was the challenger to Magnus Carlsen’s throne in 2018.

Anish Giri: Qualified by winning the 2025 Grand Swiss. Current world No 8 on a resurgence, having previously played the Candidates in 2016 and 2020.

Matthias Blubaum: Qualified with his runner-up finish at the 2025 Grand Swiss. The surprise entrant and lowest rated player in the field.

Javokhir Sindarov: Qualified by winning the 2025 FIDE World Cup in Goa. The youngest in the field.

Wei Yi: Qualified with his runner-up finish at 2025 FIDE World Cup in Goa. The youngest player ever to reach 2700 set to make Candidates debut at 26.

Andrey Esipenko: Qualified with his third place finish at 2025 FIDE World Cup. A Russian prodigy looking to revive the Russian glory.

Hikaru Nakamura: Qualified via the highest average rating. The world No 2 hoping to get fourth-time lucky.

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu: Qualified by winning the 2025 FIDE Circuit. Reigning world champion Gukesh’s choice for his challenger.

2026 Women's Candidates field

Zhu Jiner: Qualified by winning the FIDE Women’s Grand Prix. The women’s world No 2 touted to extend Chinese domination.

Aleksandra Goryachkina: Qualified as the runner up of FIDE Women’s Grand Prix. The highest rated Russian woman in history and a challenger to Ju Wenjun in 2020.

Tan Zhongyi: Qualified via third-place finish at FIDE Women’s World Cup. A former world champion, who conceded the title to Ju Wenjun in 2018

Kateryna Lagno: Qualified with her runner-up finish at the FIDE Women’s World Cup. A four-time world champion – thrice in blitz, once in rapid – now set for her fourth Candidates appearance.

Bibisara Assaubayeva: Qualified by finishing on top of FIDE Women’s events. The youngest women’s blitz champion set for Candidates debut.

Anna Muzychuk: Qualified as replacement for Koneru Humpy. A veteran hoping the third time’s the charm.

Vaishali Rameshbabu: Qualified by winning the FIDE Women’s Grand Swiss. A second consecutive appearance and India’s big hope to challenge the Chinese dominance.

Divya Deshmukh: Qualified by winning the FIDE Women’s World Cup. The youngest in the field but one of the fastest rising women’s players.

Format

Both the open and women’s Candidates tournament will follow a double round robin format. Each player will play the other twice – once with white and once with black, making it a brutal 14-round tournament.

The time control for the open section is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves and 30 minutes for the rest of the match. There’ll be a 30-second increment for every move.

Meanwhile in the women’s section, players will receive 90 minutes for the first 40 moves and 30 minutes for the rest of the match. The 30-second increment rule applies.

The players will pocket a point for a win and half-a-point for a draw. The one on top of the standings after 14 rounds will be crowned the winner and will earn the right to challenge the reigning world champions.

Indian Schedule

Round 1, March 29

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu vs Anish Giri

Divya Deshmukh vs Anna Muzychuk

Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Bibisara Assaubayeva

Round 2, March 30

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu vs Wei Yi

Divya Deshmukh vs Vaishali Rameshbabu

Round 3, March 31

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu vs Javokhir Sindarov

Divya Deshmukh vs Aleksandra Goryachkina

Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Divya Anna Muzychuk

Round 4, April 1

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu vs Matthias Blubaum

Divya Deshmukh vs Zhu Jiner

Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Aleksandra Goryachkina

Round 5, April 3

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu vs Andrey Esipenko

Divya Deshmukh vs Tan Zhongyi

Vaishalli Rameshbabu vs Zhu Jiner

Round 6, April 4

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu vs Hikaru Nakamura

Divya Deshmukh vs Bibisara Assaubayeva

Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Kateryna Lagno

Round 7, April 5

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu vs Fabiano Caruana

Divya Deshmukh vs Kateryna Lagno

Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Tan Zhongyi

Round 8, April 7

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu vs Anish Giri

Divya Deshmukh vs Anna Muzychuk

Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Bibisara Assaubayeva

Round 9, April 8

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu vs Wei Yi

Divya Deshmukh vs Vaishali Rameshbabu

Round 10, April 9

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu vs Javokhir Sindarov

Divya Deshmukh vs Aleksandra Goryachkina

Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Anna Muzychuk

Round 11, April 11

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu vs Matthias Blubaum

Divya Deshmukh vs Zhu Jiner

Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Alkesandra Goryachkina

Round 12, April 12

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu vs Andrey Esipenko

Divya Deshmukh vs Tan Zhongyi

Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Zhu Jiner

Round 13, April 14

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu vs Fabiano Caruana

Divya Deshmukh vs Kateryna Lagno

Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Tan Zhongyi

Round 14, April 15

Praggnanandhaa Rameshbabu vs Hikaru Nakamura

Divya Deshmukh vs Bibisara Assaubayeva

Vaishali Rameshbabu vs Kateryna Lagno

Where to Watch 2026 FIDE Candidates?