Magnus Carlsen survives scare from 10-year-old Aarit Kapil

A 10-year-old Indian chess player, Candidate Master (CM) Aarit Kapil, played out a draw against five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen at an online blitz tournament - the Early Titled Tuesday.

In the middle game, Aarit held a significant +4 advantage, putting world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in serious trouble. Despite the deficit, Magnus battled, ultimately securing a draw in the endgame.

Playing with the white pieces, Magnus started solidly from the opening, but after a couple of exchanges in the middlegame, he made a mistake at the 25th move, giving a good advantage to the youngster.

Aarit captured the free pawn on h6 and slowly maneuvered the game to gain the tempo in the position. However, Magnus showed his experience to bounce back and force a draw in the endgame.

Magnus was in serious trouble in the second round of Titled Tuesday against 10-year-old 🇮🇳 CM Aarit Kapil, but they eventually agreed to a draw. 👀

Aarit, who last year became the youngest Indian to defeat a Grandmaster in Classical chess, had an outstanding tournament, scoring 7/11 points to secure 60th place.

Meanwhile, another rising Indian youngster, Pranav V, clinched the title with an unbeaten 10/11 points, having 9 wins and two draws.