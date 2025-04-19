India wins three gold at Bridge Asia and Middle East C'ships

India bagged three gold medals and a silver in the Bridge Federation of Asia and Middle East championships that concluded in Dubai on Friday.

Indian men, women and seniors’ teams struck gold while the mixed team won silver in the tournament held between April 10-18 under the auspices of the World Bridge Federation.

All four Indian teams qualified for the 47th World Bridge Championships to be held in Herning, Denmark from August 20-31.

The 2025 world bridge championships will include the Bermuda Bowl, Venice Cup, D'Orsi Trophy, and Wuhan Cup. India will be among the 66 teams from 35 nations to take part. Nations make it to the world meet from seven different zones.

Debasish Ray, a former international player and India’s chef-de-mission, said it was a “clean sweep” among the 25 teams from nine foreign countries in Dubai.

“The competition will be much stronger at the world championships in Denmark and we have to work hard in the next three-four months,” Ray said as per Sports Authority of India.

Ray indicated Indian teams for the world championships “may see some changes depending on coaches’ reports.”

Indian Medallists

Men's Team (gold): Sumit Mukherjee and Rajeshwar Tewari; Sagnik Roy and Kaustabh Nandi; Kaustubh Milind Bendre and Sayantan Kushari Coach and non-playing captain: Debasish Ray.

Women’s team (gold): Puja Batra and Asha Sharma; Bindiya Kohli and Priya Balasubramanian; Bharati Dey and Alka M Kshirsagar

Coach and non-playing captain: Arvind Vaidya.

Seniors’ team (gold): Ramaratnam Krishnan and B Prabhakar; Bachiraju Satyanarayana and Jaggy B Shivdasani; Subhash Gupta and Ravi Goenka

Coach and non-playing captain: Girish Bijoor.

Mixed team (silver): Rajeev Khandelwal and Himani Khandelwal; Rana Roy and Sheetal Bansal; Priya Ranjan Sinha and Bindiya Naidoo

Coach and non-playing captain: Vinay Desai.



