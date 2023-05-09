World Men's Boxing C'ship: Sachin enters Round of 16 on debut

Indian boxer Sachin Siwach (54kg) made a winning start to his maiden World Championships campaign, dispatching Serghei Novac of Moldova with a facile victory here on Monday.

The former World Youth champion showcased his technical prowess to register a 5-0 unanimous decision win and cruise to the bantam weight pre-quarterfinals.

Sachin took charge of the proceedings from the word go as he relentlessly attacked Novac in the round of 32 bout.

Using his height advantage and long reach, the 23-year-old relied on a combination of punches to take the first round.

The second round followed a similar script Sachin landed a flurry punches, the most impressive being a combination of a straight jab, a left and then a right hook. His defence was as strong as his attack as he danced around the ring, ducking his opponents punches.

Despite the first two rounds ruled in his favour, Sachin did not hold back his punches in the final three minutes. He continued pummelling the helpless Maldovian with a range of punches including the upper cut to claim a comprehensive win.

On the other hand, Naveen (92 kg) and Govind Sahani (48 kg) were knocked out by Enmanuel Reyes of Spain and Sakhil Alakhverdovi of Georgia respectively.