World Boxing Futures Cup: Chandrika Pujari clinches women's 51kg title

India concluded its campaign at the World Boxing Futures Cup 2026 in Bangkok with a haul of five medals, one gold, three silver and one bronze, underlining the steady rise of the country’s youth boxing programme on the international stage.

Leading the charge was Chandrika Pujari, who delivered a commanding performance in the women’s 51 kg final to defeat Uzbekistan’s Mardonova Nazokat with a unanimous decision.

Competing across the Youth Olympic weight categories, the Indian U-19 men’s and women’s team delivered a series of assured performances against quality international opposition, with half the contingent returning home with medals.

The showing in Bangkok reflected the steady strengthening of India’s youth boxing ecosystem, where structured pathways, regular international exposure, and competitive and timely nationals are helping young athletes transition confidently onto the global stage, further reinforcing India’s growing presence in world boxing.

Three Indian boxers finished with silver medals after reaching the finals in their respective categories. Gunjan (48kg) went down to her opponent from England by a 5-0 decision, while Joyshree Devi (54kg) fought hard but lost 4-1 to a boxer from the United States.

In the men’s 50kg category, L. Ambekar Meetei also settled for silver in the men’s section after losing his final bout to Ukraine.

Earlier in the tournament, Radhamani Longjam (57kg) secured a bronze medal after bowing out in the semifinals following a closely contested bout against Ukraine’s Yevanhelina Petruk.

Held in Bangkok from March 8 to 15, the World Boxing Futures Cup featured some of the most promising young boxers competing in the Youth Olympic weight divisions.

With the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on the horizon, the event served as a timely proving ground for the next generation, offering India’s rising talents a chance to test themselves against global competition as they build toward one of the biggest milestones in youth sport.