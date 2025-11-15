World Boxing Cup Finals: Nikhat Zareen, Jaismine Lamboria to lead India's challenge - Preview

Greater Noida is ready to host the world's best boxers for the season finale, the World Boxing Cup Finals, scheduled for November 16 to 20 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex.

The 'World Cup Finals' is the culmination of the World Boxing Cup Series 2025, which follows the three World Cup Stages held earlier in Brazil, Poland, and Kazakhstan.

The event will have 130 boxers from 18 countries, featuring the 8 best boxers of the year in each of the 20 categories: 10 categories per gender.

The nations that are confirmed to be competing are: Australia, Austria, Chinese Taipei, England, Finland, Germany, India, Iran, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Nigeria, Poland, Republic of Korea, Spain, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.

Indian Boxers to watch out for

Because of the host quota, India will field one boxer in each category, led by some of the world champions like Minakshi, Nikhat Zareen, Jaismine, and Saweety Boora.

Saweety is making her comeback for the first time this year, as Lovlina Borgohain has decided to withdraw from the tournament, citing an injury.

Meanwhile, Nikhat will be aiming to bounce back strongly after missing out on a medal at the recently concluded World Boxing Championships.

India will also aim to win a few medals in men's boxing after a medal-less campaign at the Worlds, particularly from Abhinash Jamwal and Hitesh, who had two medals each at this year's World Cup circuit.

Indian squad for World Boxing Cup Finals

Men: Jadumani Singh (50 K), Pawan Bartwal (55 kg), Sachin (60 Kg), Abhinash Jamwal (65 Kg), Hitesh (70 Kg), Sumit (75 Kg), Lakshya Chahar (80 Kg), Jugnoo (85 kg), Naveen (90 Kg), Narender (90 Kg+)

Women: Minakshi Hooda (48 Kg), Nikhat Zareen (51 Kg), Preeti Pawar (54 Kg), Jaismine Lamboria (57 Kg), Parveen (60 Kg), Neeraj Phogat (65 Kg), Arundhati Choudhary (70 Kg), Saweety Boora (75 Kg), Pooja Rani (80 Kg), Nupur Sheoran (80+ Kg)

Schedule of World Boxing Cup Finals

November 16th - Quarterfinal Day-1

November 17th - Quarterfinals Day-2

November 18th - Quarterfinals Day-3

November 19th - Semi-finals

November 20th - Finals



Where to Watch the World Boxing Cup Finals

The World Boxing Cup Finals, Greater Noida, will be live-streamed on the World Boxing's official YouTube channel.